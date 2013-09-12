Record companies sue SiriusXM over use of pre-1972 songs

| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Five music companies sued
satellite radio provider SiriusXM Radio Inc on
Wednesday, saying the radio service uses song recordings made
before 1972 without obtaining permission and without paying for
them.
Capitol Records LLC, Sony Music Entertainment, UMG
Recordings, Warner Music Group and ABKCO Music & Records claim
Sirius uses recordings from the likes of the Beatles and the
Rolling Stones without proper authorization and transmits them
to millions of subscribers every day. They are seeking
unspecified damages.
In 1972 the U.S. copyright act was amended to include
protection of sound recordings. The record companies argue that
a "common law property right" for sound recordings was
recognized by California courts before 1972, and that they
should be compensated for any use of them.
"The conduct of SiriusXM presents the paradigmatic example
of a commercial business that is based on, uses, and profits
from the intellectual property created by and owned by others,
without obtaining the right to do so, and without paying for
it," the record companies said in a complaint filed in Los
Angeles Superior Court.
A spokesman for SiriusXM did not immediately return a call
for comment after business hours.
The case is: Capitol Records LLC et al v. SiriusXM Radio, No
BC520981, Superior Court of the State of California, County of
Los Angeles.