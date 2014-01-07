Sirius XM reports strong subscriber additions

Jan 7 Sirius XM Holdings Inc said it
added 1.66 million subscribers in 2013 to its satellite radio
service that is popular in cars, exceeding its forecast of 1.6
million sign-ups.
The company, which stood by its 2014 revenue forecast of
more than $4 billion, said it expects net subscriber additions
of 1.25 million in the year.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $4.15 billion in 2014,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
New York-based Sirius XM, controlled by John Malone's
Liberty Media Corp, said it ended 2013 with 25.66
million subscribers, of which 21 million were paid subscribers.