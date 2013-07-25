版本:
Sirius XM revenue up on subscriber gains, net profit falls

July 25 Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio Inc posted second-quarter revenue Thursday that beat estimates, as it added more than 700,000 subscribers.

Net income fell to $125.5 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with $3.13 billion, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. A year ago its net income was boosted by $3 billion income tax benefit.

The New York-based company which is controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media Corp, said total revenue rose 12 percent to $940.1 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $934.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
