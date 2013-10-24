版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 19:22 BJT

Sirius XM revenues miss expectations in third quarter

Oct 24 Sirius XM Radio Inc said on Thursday it added 513,000 net subscribers to its service in the third quarter and posted revenue that narrowly missed analysts' estimates.

Third-quarter net income at the satellite radio provider was $62.89 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with $74.5 million, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased 11 percent to $961.5 million from a year ago. Analysts expected $970.37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐