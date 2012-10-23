版本:
2012年 10月 24日

BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio shares off 2.4 pct after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 23 Sirius XM Radio Inc : * Shares off 2.4 percent after the bell, CEO to step down

