Sirius XM revenue beats estimates

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 1 Satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue as sales to subscribers jumped 15 percent.
Net income fell to $74.5 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter, from $104.2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
The New York-based company, which competes with free Internet radio services such as Pandora Media Inc, said total revenue rose 14 percent to $867.4 million.
Analysts expected revenue of $865.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sirius last month said it added 446,00 net subscribers in the third quarter and raised its full-year forecast to 1.8 million net additions.
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem