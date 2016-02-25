Dentsply wins conditional EU approval for $5.6 bln Sirona bid

BRUSSELS Feb 25 U.S. company Dentsply
International secured European Union approval for its
$5.6 billion bid for Sirona Dental Systems Inc on
Thursday after agreeing to extend licensing deals between Sirona
and some key suppliers.
The combination of Dentsply, which makes single-use dental
supplies such as paste and sealants, and Sirona, maker of
advanced technology equipment such as imaging systems and
instruments, would create the world's largest dental equipment
maker.
"The decision is conditional in particular upon the
extension of licensing agreements between Sirona and its current
suppliers of CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided
manufacturing) blocks used in its chairside CAD/CAM systems,"
the European Commission said.
Dentsply also agreed to technical and legal safeguards for
rival block suppliers and a fast track arbitration procedure to
resolve disputes.
