UPDATE 2-Sirona Dental Q4 profit beats Street view

Nov 18 Dental equipment maker Sirona
Dental posted better-than-expected quarterly results,
but its shares fell almost 7 percent on concerns of a possible
slowdown in dental equipment orders.
On a conference call with analysts, the company
said it is hearing "some cautious sentiment from dentists when
it comes to ordering dental equipment."
Sirona, which has a market value of about $2.44 billion,
specialises in equipment such as high-tech dental chairs, X-ray
machines and computer-aided design systems for dentists.
Medical device makers have felt the pinch of declining
revenue and profits as cash-strapped patients are deferring
surgeries.
July-September net income was $13.8 million, or 24 cents per
share, compared with $24.7 million, or 44 cents per share.
Excluding items, it earned 68 cents per share. Revenue rose
20 percent to $218.8 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 62 cents per
share on revenue of $214 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For fiscal 2012, the dental-equipment maker forecast an
operating income of $225-$234 million, compared with analysts'
estimates of $239.9 million.
Earlier this March, Sirona's chief executive Jost Fischer
said the company was open to $2 billion-plus takeovers, given
appropriate financing, and to deals outside its core business of
dental equipment and software.
Sirona, the former dental unit of Germany-based engineering
giant Siemens AG, has itself been owned by a trio of
private equity firms -- first Britain's Permira, then Sweden's
EQT, and most recently U.S. firm Madison Dearborn,
which retains a stake.
Shares of Sirona were trading down at $41.30 in afternoon
trade on Nasdaq. They had touched a low of $40.52 earlier in the
session.
