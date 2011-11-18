UPDATE 2-Sirona Dental Q4 profit beats Street view

(Adds conference call details, updates share movement, background)

Nov 18 Dental equipment maker Sirona Dental posted better-than-expected quarterly results, but its shares fell almost 7 percent on concerns of a possible slowdown in dental equipment orders.

On a conference call with analysts, the company said it is hearing "some cautious sentiment from dentists when it comes to ordering dental equipment."

Sirona, which has a market value of about $2.44 billion, specialises in equipment such as high-tech dental chairs, X-ray machines and computer-aided design systems for dentists.

Medical device makers have felt the pinch of declining revenue and profits as cash-strapped patients are deferring surgeries.

July-September net income was $13.8 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $24.7 million, or 44 cents per share.

Excluding items, it earned 68 cents per share. Revenue rose 20 percent to $218.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $214 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For fiscal 2012, the dental-equipment maker forecast an operating income of $225-$234 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $239.9 million.

Earlier this March, Sirona's chief executive Jost Fischer said the company was open to $2 billion-plus takeovers, given appropriate financing, and to deals outside its core business of dental equipment and software.

Sirona, the former dental unit of Germany-based engineering giant Siemens AG, has itself been owned by a trio of private equity firms -- first Britain's Permira, then Sweden's EQT, and most recently U.S. firm Madison Dearborn, which retains a stake.

Shares of Sirona were trading down at $41.30 in afternoon trade on Nasdaq. They had touched a low of $40.52 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey, Supriya Kurane)