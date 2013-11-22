版本:
BRIEF-Sirona Dental Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.81

Nov 22 Sirona Dental Systems Inc : * Reports record fiscal 2013 fourth quarter and full year results * Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81 * Q4 earnings per share $0.65 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $278.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $265.7 million * Sees FY 2014 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.60 to $3.70 * Sees revenue growth of 4% to 6% constant currency in 2014 * FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.77, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
