UPDATE 1-Relocation services provider Sirva files for IPO of up to $175 mln

(Adds details)
March 28 Relocation services provider Sirva Inc
, controlled by private equity firm Aurora Capital
Group and private investment firm Equity Group Investments,
filed with U.S. regulators to raise about $175 million in an
initial public offering.
The Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based company told the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus
that Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan were the
lead underwriters for the offering.
Sirva, which made its debut as a public company in 2003,
filed a prepackaged bankruptcy plan under Chapter 11 in February
2008, only to emerge out of it three months later.
Sirva, which caters to corporate customers, military and
government agencies among others, acquired trucking firm North
American Van Lines in 1998 and relocation services provider
Allied Van Lines in 1999.
The company serves about 28 percent of the Fortune 500
companies and two-third of the Dow Jones 30, it said in the
filing.
About 71 percent of the company's revenue in 2013 came from
contracts with corporate customers, which last one to four
years, Sirva said.
The company swung to a net income of $9.7 million in 2013
from a loss of $1.4 million the previous year. Revenue rose
about 2 percent to $1.99 billion.
Sirva did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or
their expected price. (r.reuters.com/zup97v)
The company did not specify the exchange it intends to list
its common stock on or the symbol.
Net proceeds from the offering would be used to redeem all
the outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, Sirva said.
Sirva's competitors include Realogy Holdings Corp
unit Cartus Corp, Brookfield Global Relocation Services and
Weichert Relocation Resources.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)