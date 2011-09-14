UPDATE 2-Sistema warns of new wave of turmoil

* Creates reserve fund to back up debt repayment

* Q2 net profit more than doubles to $332 mln

* Sales increase 29.5 pct to $9 bln

* OIBDA up 18.7 pct to $2.22 bln (Releads, adds CFO quotes)

By Anastasia Teterevleva

MOSCOW, Sept 14 Sistema (SSAq.L), one of Russia's largest conglomerates with assets ranging from oil to telecoms, said on Wednesday it had created a reserve cash fund to deal with a highly anticipated new wave of financial turmoil.

"There will be no safe haven for anyone. The question will be who will suffer least," Alexei Buyanov, Sistema's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, told reporters.

Sistema, which has to repay $755 million of debt in 2012 out of a total of $1.8 billion on the holding company level, has set aside $450 million in case volatility on financial markets turns against the group, Buyanov said.

He said Sistema's biggest units -- mid-size oil firm Bashneft and Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS -- had also reserved the necessary funds to meet obligations but gave no further details.

Sistema's overall debt, including all units, stood at $16.3 billion as of June 30, of which $4.8 billion has to be repayed next year.

Fears over another round of global market turmoil have been growing amid concerns over the euro zone's apparent inability to stop debt contagion.

Buyanov was speaking after Sistema reported a 131.2 percent jump in second-quarter net profit to $332 million thanks mainly to the performance of investor darling Bashneft and an improved showing from loss-making assets.

Sales increased 29.5 percent to $8.96 billion, of which Bashneft contributed $4.5 billion and MTS generated $3.1 billion.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) grew 18.7 percent to $2.22 billion, but margin declined to 24.8 percent from 27 percent.

Its so-called developing assets unit generated $1.1 billion in sales, up 20 percent year-on-year, mainly due to the contribution from high-tech companies Sitronics SITRIq.L and RTI Systems and retailer Detsky mir.

Sistema's Chief Executive Mikhail Shamolin, who earlier told Reuters the conglomerate planned to tap yet another large industry, said in the statement Sistema continued seeking new opportunities to diversify its asset portfolio. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mike Nesbit)