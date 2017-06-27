Russian court to resume Sistema case hearing on July 12 - RIA

BRIEF-Adamas Pharma says Alfred G. Merriweather appointed CFO
* Says cfo william j. Dawson to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 27 The Arbitration Court of Bashkortostan will continue hearing Russian oil producer Rosneft's lawsuit against business conglomerate Sistema on July 12, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.9 billion) in damages linked to Rosneft's purchase of oil producer Bashneft last year. ($1 = 59.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Says cfo william j. Dawson to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around world
* Maverix metals arranges financing with cef holdings limited