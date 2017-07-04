FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 小时前
Rosneft says out of court settlement with Sistema possible on its terms
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
深度分析
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
深度分析
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 下午12点45分 / 21 小时前

Rosneft says out of court settlement with Sistema possible on its terms

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft signalled on Tuesday it was ready for an out of court settlement of its legal row with business conglomerate Sistema but stressed the dispute must be solved on Rosneft's terms.

"If they (Sistema) want to achieve an out of court settlement, they need to offer something definite and not to drag their feet over it," Roseneft CEO Igor Sechin told reporters.

State-controlled Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.88 billion) in damages following its purchase of oil producer Bashneft last year, alleging some assets were removed from Bashneft. Sistema has rejected the claims.

Sechin said Sistema was currently taking "tactical steps in order to delay court proceedings".

$1 = 59.2738 roubles Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editingb by Vladimir Soldatkin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below