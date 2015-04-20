MOVES-SIX says trading unit head to leave over strategy differences

ZURICH, April 20 Switzerland's SIX Group said on
Monday the head of its securities trading unit has decided to
leave the group at the end of this month due to a difference of
opinion over strategy.
Christian Katz is the second division head to announce his
departure from SIX this month, after the firm's payment services
head said he was standing down, and leaves Zurich-based SIX
looking for a new boss to head its most profitable unit.
In a statement, SIX said Katz's decision was down to
"diverging views on the strategic direction and on the further
development of the business area Swiss exchange".
SIX is owned by around 140 national and international
financial institutions, with Switzerland's two biggest banks UBS
and Credit Suisse holding a roughly 30
percent stake.
