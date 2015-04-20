MOVES-SIX trading unit head to leave over strategy differences

(Adds detail)

ZURICH, April 20 Switzerland's SIX Group said on Monday the head of its securities trading unit has decided to leave the group at the end of this month due to a difference of opinion over strategy.

Christian Katz is the second division head to announce his departure from SIX this month, after the firm's payment services head said he was standing down, and leaves Zurich-based SIX looking for a new boss to head its most profitable unit.

In a statement, SIX said Katz's decision was down to "diverging views on the strategic direction and on the further development of the business area Swiss exchange".

Katz could not immediately be reached by email or telephone for comment.

SIX is owned by around 140 national and international financial institutions, with Switzerland's two biggest banks UBS and Credit Suisse holding a roughly 30 percent stake.

A source at SIX said the group's owners preferred to keep trading prices low on the exchange, which is a reference market for around 35,000 Swiss securities, rather than chasing high profits.

Prominent Swiss bankers have spoken out in favour of maintaining SIX, which is relatively small in a world of large exchanges such as the Nasdaq OMX Group and Deutsche Boerse, as a public utility akin to municipal power or water services.

SIX said Christoph Landis, currently head of operations and deputy division CEO, will take over on an interim basis from Katz, who has been his role since May 2009.

