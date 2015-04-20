MOVES-SIX trading unit head to leave over strategy differences

(Adds detail)
ZURICH, April 20 Switzerland's SIX Group said on
Monday the head of its securities trading unit has decided to
leave the group at the end of this month due to a difference of
opinion over strategy.
Christian Katz is the second division head to announce his
departure from SIX this month, after the firm's payment services
head said he was standing down, and leaves Zurich-based SIX
looking for a new boss to head its most profitable unit.
In a statement, SIX said Katz's decision was down to
"diverging views on the strategic direction and on the further
development of the business area Swiss exchange".
Katz could not immediately be reached by email or telephone
for comment.
SIX is owned by around 140 national and international
financial institutions, with Switzerland's two biggest banks UBS
and Credit Suisse holding a roughly 30
percent stake.
A source at SIX said the group's owners preferred to keep
trading prices low on the exchange, which is a reference market
for around 35,000 Swiss securities, rather than chasing high
profits.
Prominent Swiss bankers have spoken out in favour of
maintaining SIX, which is relatively small in a world of large
exchanges such as the Nasdaq OMX Group and Deutsche
Boerse, as a public utility akin to municipal power
or water services.
SIX said Christoph Landis, currently head of operations and
deputy division CEO, will take over on an interim basis from
Katz, who has been his role since May 2009.
