Swiss SIX says sector consolidation boosts competitive pressure

BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss exchange operator SIX said a possible merger of the London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse posed only a slight threat to its trading business although accelerating consolidation in the sector would boost competitive pressure.
Chief Executive Urs Rueegsegger said at the group's results news conference on Monday that SIX, which is owned by around 140 banks, planned to use acquisitions to help grow and was constantly reviewing opportunities.
SIX proposed raising its dividend by 25 cents to 8.25 Swiss francs per share after asset sales helped it to a record 2015 profit.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields)
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Business leaders in Davos, traditionally the high priests of globalisation, are talking up the benefits of local production this week to shield themselves from criticism from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.