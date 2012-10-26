版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 27日 星期六

BRIEF-Moody's: Six Flags ratings unaffected by dividend increase

Oct 26 Six Flags Theme Parks Inc: * Moody's says Six flags' 50% dividend increase does not affect ratings, but is

another aggressive step

