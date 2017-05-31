SIX Group says CEO to leave company in H1 2018

ZURICH May 31 The chief executive of SIX Group,
which runs Switzerland's stock exchange, will leave the company
in the first half of next year and the board of directors is
looking for his successor, SIX said on Wednesday.
Zurich-based SIX, which also provides payment services and
sells financial information, said it was announcing Urs
Rueegsegger's departure early to ensure a smooth succession as
it looks to bring in fresh ideas.
"There is no external reason (for leaving)," Rueegsegger,
who took over as CEO in early 2008, said in a telephone
interview. "Rather it's my belief that a CEO needs to make space
for new ideas and impetus."
The plan is for Rueegsegger to stay CEO for the 2017
financial year and present its financial results. He will then
step down between March and June of 2018.
Rueegsegger, 55, will remain on the board of the World
Federation of Exchanges, where he has been acting chairman, and
said he is open to taking on advisory and board positions.
SIX is owned by roughly 130 national and international
financial institutions, including Switzerland's two big banks
UBS and Credit Suisse.
Its exchange business has weathered competition from
multilateral trading facilities, which offer investors an
alternative platform for trading, maintaining a roughly
two-thirds market share for trading in Swiss blue chips.
