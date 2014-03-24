版本:
Sixt not in merger talks with Europcar - CEO

MUNICH, March 24 German car rental firm Sixt is not currently in merger talks with peer Europcar, Chief Executive Erich Sixt said at the group's annual press conference on Monday.

Europcar, owned by French investment fund Eurazeo, has hired investment bank Rothschild to launch an initial public offering (IPO), a French newspaper reported last week.

CEO Sixt also said the group would like to carry out acquisitions in the United States but there was nothing left to buy. He said the group, which currently has 26 stations in the the United States, could imagine having 1,000 Sixt sites there, although had no definite targets. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
