TRLPC-Size matters in Europe's dual-track leveraged loan market

LONDON, March 2 A dual-track market is
developing in Europe's leveraged loan market where larger loans
are received better than smaller financings as investors want
borrowers to pay up for illiquidity.
A number of recent big, liquid international deals have been
reverse flexed to rein in pricing while the opposite has
occurred on a number of smaller, more illiquid deals where
borrowers have had to flex pricing wider to attract investor
attention.
Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles reverse flexed
twice before closing to pay 375bp on the euros and dollars, from
initial guidance of 425bp-450bp, while Swiss packaging group SIG
Combibloc's dual-denominated loan reverse flexed at the start of
February to pay 425bp from initial guidance of 450bp-475bp.
Earlier this year, a financing for Altice's
acquisition of Portugal Telecom finalised at 425bp on both the
euro and dollar tranches, from initial guidance of 475bp-500bp
on the euros and 500bp-525bp on the dollar tranche.
In stark contrast, investors are demanding concessions for a
number of smaller deals. The demands are increased when a
borrower attempts to go covenant-lite or opts to raise a less
liquid currency such as sterling, as investors perceive it
harder to trade out of the paper on Europe's secondary loan
market if they want to exit the credit quickly.
Dutch software company Exact, German elevator
components maker Wittur and online betting business Sky Bet were
all small covenant-lite financings that had to flex pricing
wider to get the deals done. A dollar portion of Exact has still
not sold.
Other small deals in the market such as a 185 million euro
($207.68 million) covenant-loose leveraged loan financing
backing Suzo-Happ's acquisition of Swedish peer Scan Coin and
the refinancing of existing debt has still not closed. Original
commitments were due Feb. 18.
A covenant-loose loan financing backing European investment
group Investindustrial's acquisition of a majority stake in
Southern European car rental company Goldcar eventually closed
in mid-Feb paying 550bp with a 96.5 OID on a 275 million euro
TLB, having launched in December with initial guidance of 450bp
at 99.
"Bigger financings are for bigger companies and quite often
bigger companies are better credits, which is a massive over
simplification but it is often the case. The hardest deals are
like Dennis Wise - small, nasty and British," a European loan
banker said.
BUCKING THE TREND
Some smaller credits have been well received such as UK
safety and survival equipment maker Survitec which allocated on
Feb. 27 having double reverse flexed. The credit stood out from
other smaller deals this year as it had some supportive existing
investors and was a strong performer with a good track record,
bankers said.
Once a few of the larger funds that are able to invest
sizeable commitments have decided against a deal, it can make it
a tough sell, especially without making some adjustments. The
recent widening of pricing on smaller deals could lead bankers
to reconsider the deals they go into or the terms they are
prepared to offer when pitching to borrowers.
"Some banks lost their shirts on a few of the recent smaller
deals which were not roaring successes. It could put banks off
of doing some of the smaller deals going forward," a second loan
banker said.
($1 = 0.8908 euros)
