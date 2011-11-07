SJM Q3 net profit up 35 pct, EBITDA misses forecasts

HONG KONG Nov 7 SJM Holdings Ltd , Macau's largest casino operator controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 35.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, buoyed by strong waves of mainland gamblers into China's only legal casino market.

Net profit for July-September totalled HK$1.17 billion ($150 million) versus HK$867 million a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was HK$1.65 billion, lagging an average forecast of HK$1.76 billion from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Gambling revenue in the former Portuguese enclave, an hour from Hong Kong by ferry, has continued to break records with October revenue coming in at $3.4 billion, more than half of what Las Vegas is expected to make for the whole of 2011.

($1 = 7.769 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis and Matt Driskill)