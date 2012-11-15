Macau casino operator SJM Q3 net profit rises 41 pct

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
HONG KONG Nov 15 Macau's biggest casino operator, SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 41 percent increase in third-quarter net profit, buoyed by a larger number of mass market Chinese gamblers.
The former Portuguese colony of Macau is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. A drop in spending from VIP high rollers has put rising pressure on SJM and its competitors, who are already seeing a sharp slowdown in growth in the world's casino capital.
SJM said on Thursday net profit in the third quarter was HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) compared with HK$1.17 billion a year earlier. EBITDA was HK$1.9 billion in the same period, in line with a forecast of HK$1.9 billion by five analysts polled by Reuters.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.