Macau casino operator SJM Q3 net profit rises 41 pct

HONG KONG Nov 15 Macau's biggest casino operator, SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 41 percent increase in third-quarter net profit, buoyed by a larger number of mass market Chinese gamblers.

The former Portuguese colony of Macau is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. A drop in spending from VIP high rollers has put rising pressure on SJM and its competitors, who are already seeing a sharp slowdown in growth in the world's casino capital.

SJM said on Thursday net profit in the third quarter was HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) compared with HK$1.17 billion a year earlier. EBITDA was HK$1.9 billion in the same period, in line with a forecast of HK$1.9 billion by five analysts polled by Reuters.

