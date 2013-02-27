Macau casino SJM 2012 net profit up 27 percent

HONG KONG Feb 27 Macau casino SJM Holdings Ltd , controlled by the family of billionaire tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 27 percent increase in net profit for 2012.

SJM, in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday, said net profit for the last year was HK$6.7 billion ($863 million), just shy of a Thomson Reuters forecast of HK$6.8 billion.

Macau is the only place where Chinese nationals are legally allowed to gamble.