SJM's net profit up 14 percent in 2013

* Net profit HK$7.7 billion vs HK$6.7 billion last year
HONG KONG Feb 26 SJM Holdings Ltd,
Macau's largest casino operator controlled by the family of
gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 14 percent increase in net
profit for 2013, boosted by wealthy gamblers keen to punt in
China's only legal casino market.
Net profit last year reached HK$7.7 billion ($992 million)
from HK$6.7 billion a year earlier, SJM said in a statement to
the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday. This was slightly
higher than a ThomsonReuters forecast of HK$7.6 billion from 23
analysts.
Gambling revenue in the former Portuguese colony, an hour
from Hong Kong by ferry, has wildly surpassed other regional
gaming hubs, reaching $45 billion in 2013 compared with $6.5
billion in Las Vegas and $6 billion in Singapore.
With a market capitalisation of $17 million , SJM remains
the leader in gross gaming revenue despite losing market share
to rivals Sands China Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment
Group Ltd, which are rapidly consolidating their
presence on Macau's Las Vegas-style Cotai strip.
The sole player in Macau's lucrative gaming market for 40
years before the entry of foreign players like Las Vegas
stalwarts Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson in 2002, SJM has seen
its market share drop to 22-23 percent from a third of the
market two years ago.
Shares in SJM rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday and are down 6
percent since the start of the year.
In February SJM broke ground on its new Cotai project dubbed
"Lisboa Palace", which will feature 70,000 square metres
(753,500 square feet) of space, of which 90 percent will be
allocated to non-gaming facilities like a wedding pavilion,
multi-purpose theatre and a six-star hotel by Italian fashion
house Versace.