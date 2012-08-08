UPDATE 1-Macau casino SJM's profit growth slows on VIP pinch

* SJM net profit up 28 pct in H1, in line with estimates

* Mass-market growth helps cushion drop in VIP visitors

* Profit growth slowest in 3 yrs as economy loses steam

By Farah Master

HONG KONG, Aug 8 SJM Holdings, Macau's largest casino operator controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted its slowest first-half profit growth since the financial crisis in 2009 as China's high rollers feel the pinch from a slowing economy.

SJM's half-year net profit rose 28 percent, in line with expectations, relying for much of that growth on increasingly affluent Chinese mom-and-pop visitors to Macau, although overall gambling revenue growth in the world's casino capital has slowed sharply in the past three months.

Macau, the only place in China where Chinese nationals can legally gamble in casinos, relies on the big-money VIP market for more than 70 percent of gambling revenue but this segment has been hit particularly hard by China's economic slowdown.

In its interim results on Wednesday, SJM said revenue from its VIP segment -- customers who spend more than 1 million yuan ($157,000) in a single visit -- fell 0.5 percent on the year.

While Macau, located on China's southern coast, was one of the world's fastest-growing economies in 2011, the slowdown in China has started to trickle down to the casino-crammed enclave.

SJM's net profit for the first six months of the year totalled HK$3.41 billion ($439.72 million) compared with HK$2.67 billion in the same period a year ago.

The profit was roughly in line with the average forecast of HK$3.5 billion by five analysts polled by Reuters.

The performance in the second half of 2012 will depend on the overall economy of the surrounding region and competition with other new properties opening up, the company said in a statement.

HIGH ROLLERS

SJM, which has the largest market share among Macau's six licensed casino operators, is not present on the enclave's Cotai strip, home to Sheldon Adelson's Venetian casino and Melco Crown's strobe-lit City of Dreams property.

The $11 billion company said its flagship Grand Lisboa hosted over 6.4 million visitors during the first half of the year, an average of more than 35,000 per day.

Known for its garish Grand Lisboa skyscraper, SJM is awaiting notice from the government before it can build a new casino on the up-and-coming Cotai strip, where competitors are already building, but that head start for its rivals has not undermined its market share.

SJM's market share has stabilised in a tight range of 29.4 to 33.6 percent since September 2011, said Gabriel Chan, analyst at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong.

SJM has the strongest balance sheet out of the six listed casino operators, with net cash of HK$22 billion. Seventeen analysts have a 'buy' or 'very strong buy' rating, while three have a 'hold'. There are no sell ratings.

SJM's 90-year-old founder Stanley Ho, one of Hong Kong's most colourful businessmen, transferred the bulk of his shares to fourth wife Angela Leong after a family spat earlier this year, as he moved to distribute his billion-dollar empire among his current and former wives and 17 children.

Local media last week reported that Ho had been admitted to hospital, shining the spotlight once again on the closely watched Hong Kong family and potential succession issues.

SJM's earnings follow lacklustre results from rivals Melco Crown, MGM China, Wynn Macau and Las Vegas Sands.

Melco on Tuesday said its net revenue in the second quarter fell 2 percent because of lower volumes at the high end of Macau's casino sector.