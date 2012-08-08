UPDATE 1-Macau casino SJM's profit growth slows on VIP pinch

* SJM net profit up 28 pct in H1, in line with estimates
* Mass-market growth helps cushion drop in VIP visitors
* Profit growth slowest in 3 yrs as economy loses steam
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Aug 8 SJM Holdings, Macau's
largest casino operator controlled by the family of gambling
tycoon Stanley Ho, posted its slowest first-half profit growth
since the financial crisis in 2009 as China's high rollers feel
the pinch from a slowing economy.
SJM's half-year net profit rose 28 percent, in line with
expectations, relying for much of that growth on increasingly
affluent Chinese mom-and-pop visitors to Macau, although overall
gambling revenue growth in the world's casino capital has slowed
sharply in the past three months.
Macau, the only place in China where Chinese nationals can
legally gamble in casinos, relies on the big-money VIP market
for more than 70 percent of gambling revenue but this segment
has been hit particularly hard by China's economic slowdown.
In its interim results on Wednesday, SJM said revenue from
its VIP segment -- customers who spend more than 1 million yuan
($157,000) in a single visit -- fell 0.5 percent on the year.
While Macau, located on China's southern coast, was one of
the world's fastest-growing economies in 2011, the slowdown in
China has started to trickle down to the casino-crammed enclave.
SJM's net profit for the first six months of the year
totalled HK$3.41 billion ($439.72 million) compared with HK$2.67
billion in the same period a year ago.
The profit was roughly in line with the average forecast of
HK$3.5 billion by five analysts polled by Reuters.
The performance in the second half of 2012 will depend on
the overall economy of the surrounding region and competition
with other new properties opening up, the company said in a
statement.
HIGH ROLLERS
SJM, which has the largest market share among Macau's six
licensed casino operators, is not present on the enclave's Cotai
strip, home to Sheldon Adelson's Venetian casino and Melco
Crown's strobe-lit City of Dreams property.
The $11 billion company said its flagship Grand Lisboa
hosted over 6.4 million visitors during the first half of the
year, an average of more than 35,000 per day.
Known for its garish Grand Lisboa skyscraper, SJM is
awaiting notice from the government before it can build a new
casino on the up-and-coming Cotai strip, where competitors are
already building, but that head start for its rivals has not
undermined its market share.
SJM's market share has stabilised in a tight range of 29.4
to 33.6 percent since September 2011, said Gabriel Chan, analyst
at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong.
SJM has the strongest balance sheet out of the six listed
casino operators, with net cash of HK$22 billion. Seventeen
analysts have a 'buy' or 'very strong buy' rating, while three
have a 'hold'. There are no sell ratings.
SJM's 90-year-old founder Stanley Ho, one of Hong Kong's
most colourful businessmen, transferred the bulk of his shares
to fourth wife Angela Leong after a family spat earlier this
year, as he moved to distribute his billion-dollar empire among
his current and former wives and 17 children.
Local media last week reported that Ho had been admitted to
hospital, shining the spotlight once again on the closely
watched Hong Kong family and potential succession issues.
SJM's earnings follow lacklustre results from rivals Melco
Crown, MGM China, Wynn Macau and
Las Vegas Sands.
Melco on Tuesday said its net revenue in the second quarter
fell 2 percent because of lower volumes at the high end of
Macau's casino sector.