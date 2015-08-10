LyondellBasell to buy Indian PPC maker in automotive push

MUMBAI Aug 10 LyondellBasell Industries
will buy polypropylene compounds (PPC) maker SJS Plastiblends,
the companies said on Monday, as the plastics and chemicals
maker sought a greater share in India's growing automotive
market.
The transaction is expected to close later this year, the
companies said, without disclosing financial details.
"This acquisition will expand our global PPC manufacturing
footprint and allow us to better compete in the long-term growth
of India's automotive market," LyondellBasell Chief Executive
Bhavesh Patel said in a statement.
SJS, based in the western state of Maharashtra, has an
annual manufacturing capacity of about 12,000 tonnes of
polypropylene compounds, used in everything from car parts to
home appliances.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)