SK Innovation says reviewing M&As including Chaparral

SEOUL Feb 16 South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Thursday that it has been reviewing taking over foreign energy companies including privately-held U.S. oil and gas company Chaparral Energy Inc, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"We're reviewing acquisitions of foreign energy firms including Chaparral, but nothing has been decided yet," SK said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that SK Group was in talks to take over Chaparral, whose owners include Chairman Mark Fisher, private equity firm CCMP and Chesapeake Energy Corp .

A local media report said the South Korean firm was interested in buying a controlling stake worth about 2 trillion won ($1.78 billion).