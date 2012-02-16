SK Innovation says reviewing M&As including Chaparral

SEOUL Feb 16 South Korea's SK Innovation
Co Ltd said on Thursday that it has been reviewing
taking over foreign energy companies including privately-held
U.S. oil and gas company Chaparral Energy Inc,
confirming an earlier Reuters report.
"We're reviewing acquisitions of foreign energy firms
including Chaparral, but nothing has been decided yet," SK said
in a filing to the stock exchange.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that SK Group was in
talks to take over Chaparral, whose owners include Chairman Mark
Fisher, private equity firm CCMP and Chesapeake Energy Corp
.
A local media report said the South Korean firm was
interested in buying a controlling stake worth about 2 trillion
won ($1.78 billion).