UPDATE 2-SK Innovation buys Dow Chemical's ethylene acrylic acid unit for $370 mln

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
* Part of investment strategy to spur growth
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain
* Dow says sale part of regulatory process for DuPont merger (Adds details from Dow statement)
SEOUL, Feb 2 South Korea's SK Innovation said on Thursday it would acquire Dow Chemical Co's ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) business for $370 million, a move that will expand its range of high value-added chemical products.
Dow said the sale was part of the ongoing regulatory process for its $130 billion merger with DuPont and that the divestiture would be "conditioned" on the two companies closing their deal.
The merger of Dow and DuPont, announced in December 2015, has drawn regulatory scrutiny, particularly in the European Union.
SK Innovation said in January that it would invest up to $2.5 billion in chemicals, oil exploration and battery businesses to spur growth.
The acquisition, made through its unit SK Global Chemical Co Ltd, will include Dow Chemical's EAA business in the United States and Spain.
"We will continue strategic investments to upgrade our business structure and in the long term we aim to be the leader in high-value added chemicals for emerging markets including China," Kim HyungKun, president of SK Global Chemical, said in a statement.
Ethylene acrylic acid is mainly used as an adhesive for wrapping products such as aluminium foil. (Reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates, Edwina Gibbs and Anil D'Silva)
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.