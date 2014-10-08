Skanska looks to buy U.S. builders specialising in power plants

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 8 Sweden's Skanska wants
to buy more U.S. builders that specialise in power plant jobs as
it seeks to capitalise on a building boom on the back of low
energy prices, the firm's incoming Americas chief said.
The U.S. shale gas boom is attracting energy-intensive
industries seeking to lower their costs, which is boosting
utilities' needs for new plants and other investments. A
government plan laid out in June to slash pollution from power
generation is also expected to spur demand.
Skanska, the fourth-biggest builder in the United States, in
2011 bought Indiana-based builder Industrial Contractors, which
focuses on energy projects.
"We are looking for acquisitions in the U.S.," said Richard
Cavallaro, head of Skanska's USA civil unit and from 2015 also
head of its entire Americas operation.
"If we do an acquisition, it will be in the power
industrials segment," he told Reuters in an interview.
Cavallaro was speaking ahead of a presentation on Skanska's
U.S. operations, set to take place in New York on Wednesday,
which the group hopes will attract more U.S. investors.
"Since we trade on the Swedish stock market, I don't think
we get the full traction we could get in the U.S. We slide under
the radar somewhat," he said.
"The purpose of the capital markets day is in part to
explain to U.S. investors Skanska's business strategy and to
generate more interest in the company," he added.
The United States, its single biggest market, is where
Skanska wants to see its fastest growth in the years ahead. The
group's chief executive, Johan Karlstrom, said in a Reuters
interview last week that the U.S. "re-industrialisation" was a
trend set to continue for many years.
