2016年 3月 9日

Russian skating union says to fight for acquittal of meldonium suspects - R-Sport

MOSCOW, March 9 Russia's speed-skating union will fight for the full acquittal of its sportsmen suspected of using meldonium, President Alexei Kravtsov was quoted by R-Sport news agency as saying on Wednesday.

Russian Olympic short-track speed skating gold medallist Semion Elistratov and five-time world champion speed skater Pavel Kulizhnikov earlier tested positive for meldonium, R-Sport reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alexander Winning)

