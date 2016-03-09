Russian skating union says to fight for acquittal of meldonium suspects - R-Sport

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, March 9 Russia's speed-skating union will fight for the full acquittal of its sportsmen suspected of using meldonium, President Alexei Kravtsov was quoted by R-Sport news agency as saying on Wednesday.
Russian Olympic short-track speed skating gold medallist Semion Elistratov and five-time world champion speed skater Pavel Kulizhnikov earlier tested positive for meldonium, R-Sport reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alexander Winning)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday