Russian skater Ekaterina Konstantinova tests positive for meldonium - R-Sport

MOSCOW, March 9 Russian short-track speed skater Ekaterina Konstantinova has tested positive for the drug meldonium, the R-Sport news agency cited the head of Russia's skating union as saying on Wednesday.

President Alexei Kravtsov said earlier the Russia Skating Union would fight for the full acquittal of its sportsmen suspected of using the drug. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)