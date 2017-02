SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korea's SK Engineering & Construction said on Tuesday that a joint venture it operates with a U.S. company had signed a $3.5 billion deal to build a petrochemicals complex in Egypt at Ain Sukhna, an energy hub on the Gulf of Suez.

The unlisted South Korean builder said in a statement that it and U.S. engineering company Shaw Group plan to construct the complex from 2012 to 2016 under the agreement made with Egypt private company Carbon Holdings. (Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by David Chance)