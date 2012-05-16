UPDATE 2-Skechers settles U.S. charges over toning-shoe ads

* FTC: Skechers made unfounded claims about "toning shoes"
* FTC reached similar settlement with Reebok last year
* Skechers says they did nothing wrong
* Total settlement worth $50 million
WASHINGTON, May 16 Skechers USA Inc has
agreed to pay $50 million to settle charges that it made
unfounded claims when it advertised that its "toning shoes"
would enable users to get stronger and lose weight.
The Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday the shoe
maker was deceptive in the marketing of its Shape-ups,
Resistance Runner, Toners and Tone-ups shoes. The FTC will
receive $40 million from Skechers and return most of it to
consumers who bought the company's toning shoes.
Skechers will pay an additional $5 million to 43 states and
the District of Columbia and another $5 million to class action
attorneys, the Manhattan Beach, California, company said in a
statement.
"Skechers' unfounded claims went beyond stronger and more
toned muscles. The company even made claims about weight loss
and cardiovascular health," said David Vladeck, director of the
FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.
Skechers' shares were down 1.9 percent at $17.93 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange but recovered slightly in
the early afternoon.
Skechers denied that the advertising was deceptive, saying
that peer-reviewed journals had found fitness benefits from
toning shoes.
"We settled to avoid the cost and distraction of protracted
legal battles so we could get back to doing what we do best,"
David Weinberg, the company's chief financial officer, said in a
statement.
Thick, round-soled toning shoes were the fastest-growing
category in footwear until 2010, when demand began to wane.
Skechers has been trying to clear out excess inventory of toning
shoes, which is weighing on its earnings.
The FTC settlement with Skechers follows a September 2011
agreement with Reebok International Ltd in which Reebok said it
would pay $25 million to resolve similar charges. Reebok is
owned by Adidas.
The shoes are designed to be slightly unstable, and
manufacturers say the instability requires the wearer to work
harder, thus strengthening muscles.
Consumers who bought Skechers should go to
www.ftc.gov/skechers to learn about a possible refund.