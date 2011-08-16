Skechers sued over violation of models' rights

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
Aug 16 Shoe maker Skechers USA Inc on Tuesday was slapped with a $10 million lawsuit by a group of models alleging violation of their rights.
Skechers paid a "small sum of money" for only a limited use of the images featuring the models in its advertisements, David Shraga, partner of Kawahito Shraga & Westrick LLP, the law firm representing the models, said in a statement.
"It disregarded these limitations and embarked on a successful worldwide branding campaign that was built around the images of these young models," Shraga added.
The complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that Skechers "took advantage" of the young models who would find it difficult to "discover the wrongdoing", especially as it took place in foreign countries.
The lawsuit is seeking an amount not less than $10 million in punitive damages and other compensation. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.