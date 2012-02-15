UPDATE 1-Skechers reports 4th-qtr loss as sales plunge

* Q4 shr loss $1.18 vs profit $0.07 yr ago
* Q4 sales $283.2 mln vs est $324.3 mln
* Shares down 4 pct after the bell
Feb 15 Shoemaker Skechers USA Inc
reported a fourth-quarter loss due to weak sales across most of
its businesses, sending its shares down 4 percent after the
bell.
Sales were below the company's own expectations in its
domestic wholesale business and its international business, hurt
by slowing demand for toning shoes.
Skechers, which competes with Deckers Outdoor Corp,
Wolverine Worldwide Inc and VF Corp's
Timberland, also said it would work toward cutting expenses in
the back half of 2012.
Fourth-quarter net loss was $57.7 million, or $1.18 a share,
compared with a profit of $3.2 million, or 7 cents a share, a
year ago.
Net sales dropped 38 percent to $283.2 million.
Analysts on an average expected the company to post a loss
of 25 cents a share, on revenue of $324.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Manhattan Beach, California-based company were
trading down at $13.40 after the bell, after closing at $13.98
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.