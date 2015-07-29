Skechers quarterly revenue jumps 36 pct, shares soar

July 29 Sports shoe maker Skechers USA Inc reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by pent-up demand after the U.S. West Coast port strike and increased shipments of back-to-school items in the United States and international markets.

Net earnings attributable to Skechers rose to $79.8 million, or $1.55 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $34.8 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue soared to $800.5 million from $587.1 million.

Skechers shares were up 14.4 percent at $146.92 in after-hours trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares had risen 132.5 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Siddharth in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)