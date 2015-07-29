Skechers quarterly revenue jumps 36 pct, shares soar

July 29 Sports shoe maker Skechers USA Inc
reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped
by pent-up demand after the U.S. West Coast port strike and
increased shipments of back-to-school items in the United States
and international markets.
Net earnings attributable to Skechers rose to $79.8 million,
or $1.55 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from
$34.8 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue soared to $800.5 million from $587.1 million.
Skechers shares were up 14.4 percent at $146.92 in
after-hours trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the company's
shares had risen 132.5 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Siddharth in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)