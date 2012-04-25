UPDATE 1-Full-priced shoes boost Skechers margins

* Q1 loss/shr $0.07 vs est loss/shr $0.27
* Q1 sales $351.3 mln vs est $336.4 mln
* Shares up 18 pct in extended trade
April 25 Shoemaker Skechers USA Inc
reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by
higher gross margins, sending its shares up 18 percent after
market.
"With more full-price product at market, our gross margin
percentage improved significantly," Chief Financial Officer
David Weinberg said.
The company, which competes with Deckers Outdoor Corp
, Wolverine Worldwide Inc and VF Corp's
Timberland, said gross margins rose to 44.3 percent from 40.4
percent last year.
Skechers posted a net loss of $3.7 million, or 7 cents per
share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $11.8
million, or 24 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts expected a loss of 27 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales dropped 26 percent to $351.3 million but were
above analysts' expectations of $336.4 million.
Shares of the Manhattan Beach, California-based company rose
to $17.55 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $14.92
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.