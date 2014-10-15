UPDATE 1-Bearings maker SKF to cut inventories as Europe wobbles

(Adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Sweden's SKF, the
world's biggest bearings maker, reported signs of weakness in
European markets and said it would run down inventories further
in the coming months in the face of expected flat group-wide
demand in the fourth quarter.
After riding a modest market upturn into the early months of
2014, growth prospects have been tempered more recently as signs
of slowdown in European economic growth have added to weakness
already evident in emerging markets such as Brazil.
While SKF, whose products make their way into equipment
ranging from dishwashers to passenger jets, struck a reassuring
note with its forecast for roughly flat demand, it also pointed
to uncertainty about the European market.
"Looking forward we continue to operate in an uncertain
business environment which may even have worsened slightly in
Europe in the last months," the company said on Wednesday.
Gothenburg-based SKF said it would run its production
somewhat below sales to reduce inventories after already easing
the pace of output in the third quarter in the face of slightly
softer than expected demand.
This week the German government slashed its growth forecasts
for this year and next and for a company like SKF, which despite
years of expansion in Asia still makes roughly a third of its
sales in Western Europe alone, the weakness in the heart of the
euro zone is troubling.
The uncertain demand in some markets also leaves SKF, a
rival of U.S. Timken and Germany's Schaeffler AG, with a
steeper hill to climb to reach its goal of an operating margin
of 15 percent. It stood at 11.7 percent in the third quarter.
Operating profit at the group, a manufacturing bellwether
due to its broad customer base, rose to 2.07 billion Swedish
crowns (284 million) from 1.92 billion a year-ago, lagging a
mean forecast of 2.15 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
(1 US dollar = 7.2801 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by
Mark Potter)