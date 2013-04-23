UPDATE 1-SK Hynix Q1 beats consensus, sees stronger second quarter

* Q1 operating profit 317 bln won vs 205 bln won f'cast
* Profit boosted by mobile chip sales
* Forecasts stronger chip market on new product releases,
China demand
SEOUL, April 24 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
posted quarterly operating profit that handily beat
expectations and forecast a stronger second quarter, as computer
memory chip prices rallied and demand for chips used in mobile
devices increased.
Commodity dynamic random access memory (DRAM) prices have
jumped 61 percent so far this year as suppliers curtailed output
due to declining PC sales and converted some of their capacity
to make chips used in smartphones and tablets produced by
consumer electronics giants such as Apple Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co, the world's top
smartphone maker, said this month that it is considering
purchasing mobile memory chips from Hynix for future products
including its flagship Galaxy S smartphones. That will benefit
the South Korean chipmaker looking to diversify its client base
to counter slowing PC chip sales.
"We expect to see strong demand for mobile DRAM chips in the
second quarter as major mobile customers are gearing up for new
product releases and growth for China's smartphone market is
also accelerating," Hynix said in its earnings statement.
Hynix, which competes with Japan's Toshiba Corp,
U.S.-based Micron Technology and also Samsung, reported
317 billion won ($282.8 million) in January-March operating
profit, versus a loss of 264 billion won a year ago.
The result marks a sharp improvement from the previous
quarter's 55 billion won profit, and beat analysts' average
forecast of 205 billion won profit.
Shares in Hynix have risen 13 percent over the past three
months, beating a 4 percent decline in the broader market
.