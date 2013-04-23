SK Hynix Q1 beats forecasts as chip prices soar

SEOUL, April 24 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
posted its second straight quarter of profit as
computer memory chip prices rallied because of slower supply
growth.
Hynix, which competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics
, Japan's Toshiba Corp and U.S.-based Micron
Technology, reported 317 billion won ($282.8 million) in
operating profit for January-March, versus a loss of 264 billion
won a year ago.
The earnings, which also mark a sharp improvement from the
previous quarter's 55 billion won profit, beat analysts' average
forecast of a 205 billion won profit.
Commodity dynamic random access memory (DRAM) prices have
jumped 61 percent so far this year in the spot market as
suppliers curtailed output amid an uncertain global economic
outlook.
Suppliers also converted some of their capacity for
production of more profitable chips used in smartphones and
tablets instead.