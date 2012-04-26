UPDATE 2-SK hynix still reviewing Elpida, posts 3rd quarterly loss

* Still reviewing Elpida books, no decision on bidding yet
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, April 26 SK hynix Semiconductor Inc
, the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker, is
still reviewing the books of Japan's Elpida Memory Inc for a
possible bid, the South Korean firm said after reporting a
worse-than-expected quarterly loss.
But SK hynix, considered one of three likely suitors for the
bankrupt Japanese company in a second round of bids due late
next week, would expect synergies with Elpida's technology for
chips in smartphones and other mobile devices, Executive Vice
President Kim Joon-ho said.
"Based on the results of due diligence, we'll decide whether
to participate in the next round of bidding," Kim told analysts
in an earnings conference call.
"We expect synergies in mobile (DRAM) technology from an
Elpida deal and need to review their books for other benefits we
could get from a potential deal," he said, adding that a deal
could include the acquisition of Rexchip, Elpida's
Taiwan-based joint venture.
Computer memory chipmakers are increasingly switching to
lucrative mobile chip production to ride a boom in smartphones
and tablets.
A combination with Elpida would give SK hynix a 38 percent
share of the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market for
mobile devices, narrowing the gap with Samsung Electronics Co's
54 percent, according to Taurus Securities.
U.S.-based Micron Technology Corp and a private
equity team comprising TPG Capital LG and China's Hony
Capital are also in the race to take over Elpida, sources close
to the talks have said.
The deadline for submitting second-round bids, originally
set for Friday, has been extended by one week, Japanese media
reported.
TUMBLING PRICES
SK hynix on Thursday posted an operating loss of 260 billion
won ($227.8 million) for the March quarter, hit by tumbling chip
prices and a one-off bonus payment following its acquisition by
SK Telecom, worse than an average forecast of a 155
billion won loss by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It was the firm's third straight quarterly loss and compared
with a profit of 323 billion won a year ago and a loss of 167
billion won in the preceding quarter.
It expected DRAM chip prices to rebound from the second
quarter, helped by reduced supply from troubled companies
including Elpida.
"DRAM prices started rebounding due to increased demand from
major customers, who are concerned about stable supply following
a bankruptcy protection request (by Elpida), and the pace of the
recovery is likely to accelerate as we go into the second half,
when demand picks up further due to strong seasonality," an SK
hynix executive said.
Contract prices of DRAM chips rose 8 percent in the first
half of April, according to price tracker DRAMeXchange.
SK hynix said average selling prices of DRAM chips fell 10
percent in the first quarter, while NAND flash chip prices fell
16 percent, offsetting shipment increases of 9 percent in DRAM
and 2 percent in NAND.
The firm plans to raise DRAM shipments by a mid single digit
percentage rate in the second quarter and NAND shipments by 20
percent.
Shares of SK hynix, which competes with Samsung and Japan's
Toshiba Corp, rose 1.3 percent by 0200 GMT, versus a
0.3 percent gain in the broader market. The stock has
risen 23 percent so far this year on expectations of a
turnaround, outpacing the broader market, which gained 7.5
percent.