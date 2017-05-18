Ski Cross-Sweden's Holmlund conscious again after December crash

May 18 Olympic ski cross bronze medallist Anna Holmlund is conscious and communicating with her family, over five months after suffering serious head injuries in a training crash, the Swedish Ski Federation said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was injured in a training crash in Italy in December and remained in a coma for a long time, but she is now conscious and working hard on her rehabilitation, Swedish ski team doctor Jakob Swanberg said on the federation's website (www.skidor.com).

"If all goes according to plan she will leave the Danderyd hospital in July 2017. She will then move to her hometown of Sundvall where accommodation and continued rehabilitation is being organised," Swanberg said.

Sweden's Holmlund won the bronze medal in ski cross at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)