UPDATE 1-Skilled Healthcare stops looking for buyers, shares up

(Follows alerts)

Aug 2 Skilled Healthcare Group said it decided to stop scouting for potential buyers for its real estate assets or the entire company, sending its shares up 6 percent on Tuesday morning.

In April, the company said it was exploring strategic alternatives, which included a potential sale of the company. At least two analysts had valued the company at $17 per share at that time.

Skilled said the decision was taken after the Medicare reimbursement rate cuts announced by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) last week. It said the rate cuts have "diminished the prospects of maximizing shareholder value through a sale of the company or its real estate assets in the near term."

On Friday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) cut 2012 payments for skilled nursing facilities by 11.1 percent, or $3.87 billion.

On Monday, the company had said it expected "adverse effects on financial condition" from the CMS ruling.

Company shares were up 4 percent at $5.27 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)