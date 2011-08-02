UPDATE 1-Skilled Healthcare stops looking for buyers, shares up

(Follows alerts)
Aug 2 Skilled Healthcare Group said it
decided to stop scouting for potential buyers for its real
estate assets or the entire company, sending its shares up 6
percent on Tuesday morning.
In April, the company said it was exploring strategic
alternatives, which included a potential sale of the company. At
least two analysts had valued the company at $17 per share at
that time.
Skilled said the decision was taken after the Medicare
reimbursement rate cuts announced by Centers for Medicare &
Medicaid Services (CMS) last week. It said the rate cuts have
"diminished the prospects of maximizing shareholder value
through a sale of the company or its real estate assets in the
near term."
On Friday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
(CMS) cut 2012 payments for skilled nursing facilities by 11.1
percent, or $3.87 billion.
On Monday, the company had said it expected "adverse effects
on financial condition" from the CMS ruling.
Company shares were up 4 percent at $5.27 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)