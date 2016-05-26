S. Korea picks GE as preferred bidder for homegrown fighter jet engines

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
SEOUL May 26 General Electric Co has been chosen as the preferred bidder to supply engines for South Korea's KF-X homegrown fighter jets, the country's arms procurement agency said, beating Eurojet in what could be an estimated $3.5 billion deal.
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd, which plans to develop and produce 170 jets initially, has picked the F414-GE-400 engines produced by GE Aviation over the Eurojet EJ200, made by a consortium that includes European firms Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and MTU Aero Engines AG .
The decision was finalised by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Thursday. ($1 = 1,182.7500 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL and Siva Govindasamy in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.