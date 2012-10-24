New Issue - SK Telecom sells $700 mln in notes

Oct 24 SK Telecom Co Ltd on Wednesday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SK TELECOM AMT $700 MLN COUPON 2.125 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.423 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.237 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 147.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A