New Issue - SK Telecom sells $700 mln in notes

Oct 24 SK Telecom Co Ltd on
Wednesday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SK TELECOM

AMT $700 MLN    COUPON 2.125 PCT   MATURITY    05/01/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.423   FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 2.237 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/01/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 147.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

