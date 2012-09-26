UPDATE 1-SK Telecom to sell $391 million stake in POSCO

SEOUL, Sept 26 SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile operator, said on Wednesday that it will sell part of its stake in steelmaker POSCO for 437.3 billion Korean won ($390.66 million), leaving it with a 1.42 percent stake after the sale.

SK Telecom said in a regulatory filing it made the decision to improve its financial structure and secure cash for potential investments. SK Telecom said it plans to sell 1.24 million shares at a discount of up to 5 percent to POSCO's Wednesday closing price of 371,000 won.

Joint bookrunners for the block deal slated on Thursday are Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and SK Securities Co Ltd.