UPDATE 1-SK Telecom to sell $391 million stake in POSCO

SEOUL, Sept 26 SK Telecom Co Ltd,
South Korea's top mobile operator, said on Wednesday that it
will sell part of its stake in steelmaker POSCO for
437.3 billion Korean won ($390.66 million), leaving it with a
1.42 percent stake after the sale.
SK Telecom said in a regulatory filing it made the decision
to improve its financial structure and secure cash for potential
investments. SK Telecom said it plans to sell 1.24 million
shares at a discount of up to 5 percent to POSCO's Wednesday
closing price of 371,000 won.
Joint bookrunners for the block deal slated on Thursday are
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley
and SK Securities Co Ltd.