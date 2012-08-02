Skullcandy quarterly results beat estimates

Aug 2 Headphone maker Skullcandy Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a robust growth in sales.

Net income for the company rose to $6.8 million, or 24 cents per share in the second quarter, from $4.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 38.2 percent to $72.4 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $65.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.