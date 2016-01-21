Sky strikes deal to screen CBS's Showtime programmes in Europe

Jan 21 European pay-TV group Sky Plc
has struck a deal to screen programmes from CBS Corp's
popular Showtime stable, including Billions starring Damian
Lewis, as competition for top shows heats up among European
broadcasters.
The licensing deal will allow Sky to offer programmes from
the U.S. group's premium television network to its 21 million
customers across all its markets, including Britain, Ireland,
Germany, Austria and Italy.
Billions, the story of a U.S. attorney going after a hedge
fund manager, premiered in the United States on Jan. 17 and won
instant popularity among viewers.
The deal comes as Sky tries to extend its reach in European
markets through its main platform and online.
The company is also set to launch a mobile service in 2016
with O2 to better compete with British rivals BT and
Virgin Media and so-called Over The Top or online
players such as Netflix.
The CBS deal includes all new and future series on Showtime
and also covers new seasons of hits such as Ray Donovan and The
Affair, the companies said in a joint statement.
Sky, formed by the combination of Britain's BSkyB, Sky
Deutschland and Sky Italia, had revenues of more than 11 billion
pounds ($15.6 billion) in its last financial year.
($1 = 0.7053 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)