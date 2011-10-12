BSkyB investors voice doubts over James Murdoch-FT

Oct 11 A leading shareholder at British Sky
Broadcasting BSY.L has called for James Murdoch to resign as
its chairman as investor concerns increase in the wake of the
phone-hacking scandal at News International, the Financial
Times reported.
The FT quoted Peter Langerman, president and chief
executive of Mutual Series, an investment team within Franklin
Templeton Investments, as saying, "While we acknowledge the
track record of Mr. Murdoch, we think that at this point an
independent chairman would be advisable."
He did not say if Murdoch should leave the board, according
to the report.
The satellite broadcaster's annual meeting is scheduled for
Nov. 29.
James Murdoch is chairman of News Corp's (NWSA.O) British
newspaper arm and BSkyB. News Corp, which owns 39.1 percent of
BSkyB, was forced to give up its bid to buy the rest of BSkyB
because of the scandal.
The FT reported that two other top 15 shareholders were
calling on the board to replace James Murdoch as chairman with
someone independent of News Corp, but to leave him as a
non-executive director.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)