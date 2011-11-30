Sky Italia pulls out of digital TV contest

ROME Nov 30 Sky Italia, the satellite TV unit of News Corp said on Wednesday it had pulled out of the contest for new Italian digital terrestrial broadcasting frequencies on Wednesday, saying the process was taking too long.

The contest was the subject of a prolonged battle between Sky, which wanted to move into terrestrial broadcasting and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset broadcasting empire.

Last year, the European Commission gave Sky Italia approval to compete for terrestrial frequencies to offer free-for-view television services in Italy, prompting harsh criticism from Berlusconi's government at the time.

The process was much delayed and no firm date has been set for a decision on awarding the frequencies.