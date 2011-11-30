Sky Italia pulls out of digital TV contest

ROME Nov 30 Sky Italia, the satellite TV
unit of News Corp said on Wednesday it had pulled out
of the contest for new Italian digital terrestrial broadcasting
frequencies on Wednesday, saying the process was taking too
long.
The contest was the subject of a prolonged battle between
Sky, which wanted to move into terrestrial broadcasting and
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset
broadcasting empire.
Last year, the European Commission gave Sky Italia approval
to compete for terrestrial frequencies to offer free-for-view
television services in Italy, prompting harsh criticism from
Berlusconi's government at the time.
The process was much delayed and no firm date has been set
for a decision on awarding the frequencies.